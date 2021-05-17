BV man placed on $80,000 bail for Narcotics charge

A male resident of Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD), was hauled before the Court on Monday (today) where he was charged with the offence Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (I) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, Chapter 10:10 .

According to a police statement, Keevin D’Oliveira was arrested on Friday and appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, ECD, before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool today where he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to being in possession of 391 grams of cannabis and 10.56 grams of Methamphetamine respectively.

“He was placed on $80,000 bail for the cannabis and self-bail for the Methamphetamine.

The case was postponed to June 10, 2021 for statements.”