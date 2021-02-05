Byron Allen settles $10B lawsuits with Charter Communications

Byron Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, and owner of theGrio has settled and withdrawn his $10 billion lawsuit against Charter Communications.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by both Allen and Charter Communications in a joint statement provided to theGrio. In August, the racial discrimination suit filed against the telecommunications giant was allowed to proceed by Federal District Court Judge George H. Wu. Charter Communications is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile, and Voice.

The Charter Communications settlement comes after Allen announced last summer that Entertainment Studios Networks and Comcast had entered into a content carriage arrangement that extends and amends terms for The Weather Channel and 14 broadcast television stations.

Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Allen Media Group owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Justice Central.TV, TheGrio.TV and This TV. Allen Media Group will add its eleventh network, The Weather Channel in Espanol in 2021.

Allen Media Group also owns Local Now and TheGrio free–streaming AVOD services, powered by The Weather Channel and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information.