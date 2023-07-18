CALL BEING MADE FOR MORE JUDGES FOLLOWING APPOINTMENT OF JSC

Antonio Dey provides an update on the reconstitution of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Guyana. Following this development, Attorney at Law Timothy Jonas has emphasized the need to focus on increasing the number of judges in both the Supreme and Appeal courts. Jonas believes that expanding the judicial capacity is crucial to address the workload and ensure the efficient administration of justice in the country. This call highlights the importance of strengthening the judiciary to meet the demands of the legal system and deliver timely justice.

