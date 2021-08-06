Camp workers died from trauma to the head and a fractured spine

In relation to the murders of two workers attached to a mining camp in Black Water Backdam, government Pathologist Nehaul Singh conducted a post mortem on Friday.

Steven Niles



On Thursday, police-reported a Double Murder in the Eteringbang District. According to reports, Gold mining operator Kevin Faerber in Black Water Backdam, Cuyunj River claimed that he received information from his workers upon arrival on the worksite at about 6 am, Camp Manager Suresh Bachman along with Security officer Steven Niles were found dead in their hammocks in the watch camp.

The autopsy revealed that Manager Bachman died from a blunt force trauma to the head while Steven Niles also died from blunt force trauma to the head and fractured spine.

The police also reported that the AR 15 that was attached to the Security offer is missing along with mats from the sluice box.

Police are continuing their investigation.