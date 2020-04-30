CAMPBELLVILLE, EAST RUIMVELDT AMONG COMMUNITIES OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

As central Georgetown remains the epicenter for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence disclosed on Thursday’s briefing that several other communities are now added to the list.

“Today I wish to add the following communities; Campbellville, East Ruimveldt, Guyhoc Park, Lodge, Albouystown and Laing Avenue,” Minister said.

This announcement came as Guyana now records four new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 82.

Minister Lawrence pleaded with Guyanese to adhere to all guidelines to stop the upward trajectory of this disease in order to flatten the curve. She added that if the measures are not followed, “…we will have a situation beyond our control”.

While the total number of cases has increased, the total number of recoveries has also increased from 18 to 22.

However, one person has succumbed to the deadly disease on Wednesday at approximately 20:20 hrs, bringing the total death to nine. The victim has been identified as 67 year-old Samuel Morris who was a known diabetic.

Minister further mentioned that out of 24 patients seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU); seven deaths have since been recorded. As of Thursday, only two persons remain under the close watch of health officials in the ICU.