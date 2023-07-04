Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to visit Guyana

Parliamentary Secretary to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maninder Sidhu, will visit Guyana this week to strengthen the two countries’ collaboration on shared priorities.

Sidhu is in Trinidad and Tobago for the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

While there, he will meet with Trinidad and Tobago’s Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, and Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of National Security, to discuss shared political and economic priorities, including furthering trade and investment and regional security.

In addition, Parliamentary Secretary Sidhu will attend a round-table networking event to learn about the opportunities and challenges for Canadian businesses in Trinidad and Tobago.

During his visit to Guyana, the Parliamentary Secretary will meet with Hugh Todd, Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to strengthen the two countries’ collaboration on shared priorities, including energy transition and food security.

The Parliamentary Secretary will also get a better understanding of Guyana’s economic situation and its opportunities for Canadian companies by meeting key political and commercial stakeholders.

In addition, he will have the chance to visit local projects that support migrants and early childhood development in Indigenous communities and that are funded by the Caribbean Regional Development Program and the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

