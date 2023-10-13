CANCER FOUNDATION OFFERING 120 FREE MAMMOGRAMS DURING OCTOBER MONTH

In October, the Guyana Cancer Foundation is providing 120 women with free breast cancer screenings. Bibi Hassan, the organization’s founder, is urging women over forty to seize this opportunity. Dacia Richards offers more details in her report.
