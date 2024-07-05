Friday, July 5, 2024
CANDIDATES AND PARENTS ECSTATIC ABOUT THE TOP POSITIONS AT THE NGSA 2024, SUCCESS ELEMENTARY TOOK TOP HONORS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The highest achievers of the 2024 National Grade Six Assessment have expressed satisfaction with their results, attributing their success to their unwavering commitment and diligence in their studies. Dacia Richards will provide a more detailed report on this.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
