Cannabis, cocaine found in Berbice police raid; 1 arrested

Police said one male was arrested and a quantity of narcotics discovered during a raid by officers within Regional Division 6 at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice on Tuesday.

According to a press release, during the raid, police searched an empty open lot at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and found one black plastic bag containing seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis, and one transparent plastic bag containing a quantity of whitish rock-like substance, suspected to be cocaine.

A search was also carried out on a male suspect at his residence where two transparent plastic bags containing seeds, leaves, and stems, suspected to be cannabis, were found in his yard on some drinks cases, police said.

“He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. The suspected narcotic was weighed in his presence and amounted to 75 grams.

“Police also weighed the suspected narcotic which was found in the empty lot, and the same amounted to 35 grams, and the suspected cocaine amounted to 15 grams.”