Cannabis, Firearm found next to hot dog stand in Charity, Essequibo Coast.

Police on the Essequibo Coast are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of one 9mm pistol, 40 grams cannabis and 42 grams cocaine around 23:35 hours on Monday.



Police report revealed that a party of policemen acted on information received and went to the Charity Nursery School Street where a search was carried out.



The ranks found a black plastic bag on the eastern side of the said street next to a hot dog stand. When opened, the bag contained the above items mentioned. A further examination of the 9mm pistol revealed that it does not have a serial number.



The suspected narcotics and firearm were taken to Charity Police Station, where the suspected cannabis weighed 40 grams, while the suspected cocaine weighed 42 grams.



The narcotics and firearms have been lodged.