Cannabis found in two Papayas at New Amsterdam Prison

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old female was visiting the New Amsterdam prison to take food for an inmate. Upon searching the food the woman brought, police discovered 5 bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found hidden in two papayas. The incident was reported to the Central Police station immediately where the woman was then arrested and placed in custody. The items were weighed and amounted to 192 grams. She is currently waiting on charges.

