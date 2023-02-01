CANU arrests alleged drug trafficker, prompting protest at Buxton 

A protest erupted on Monday at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), after ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) arrested an alleged drug trafficker and reportedly fired several rounds indiscriminately.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, an intelligence-led operation this morning resulted in the interception of motor vehicle PRR 6703 with 51.2 pounds of marijuana at Buxton.

A suspect, who has been identified as ‘godfather,’ was arrested and taken into custody, and law enforcement officers seized the drugs found in the car.

Some warning shots were fired in the course of the operation to stop the fleeing vehicle, which ended up in a nearby trench.

A protest erupted where many persons blocked the roadway and demanded that the fugitive be released.

“Police officers and fire service units are on the scene to effect the reopening of the roadways,” the Ministry said.

To this end, the Home Affairs Ministry called on persons engaged in the blocking of roadways and other illegal activities to desist from this practice.

