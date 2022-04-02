CANU DESTROYS OVER 3000 LBS OF DRUGS

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) destroyed over 1500 KG (almost 3400 lbs.) of cannabis valued over US$2 million.

The exercise was done on Saturday morning, at the old Ministry of Housing compound, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

According to a release from CANU, the drugs destroyed were seized by CANU in the previous year. The narcotic destruction exercise was observed by the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, the Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, Mr. James Singh, Head of CANU, and other senior members of the Unit.