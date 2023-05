Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) seized 6.3 pounds of cannabis worth $1 million on Wednesday at an Interior Transportation Service company.

In a statement, CANU said during its operation at the company, a quantity of cannabis was discovered concealed in a box containing packs of snacks.

The narcotic was confiscated and transported to CANU’s headquarters as the Investigation continues.

Like this: Like Loading...