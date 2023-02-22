CANU nabs duo with ganja in car at Norton Street

Two persons have been arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) with 1.542 kilograms of cannabis in their possession.

Reports are that CANU acting on information received, went to Norton Street, Georgetown, and intercepted motor vehicle PHH 9387.

The 1.542 kilograms of cannabis

A search of the vehicle in the presence of the driver and another occupant led to the discovery of three brick-like parcels of suspected cannabis.

Chaterpaul Singh, 39, called ‘Dutchie,’ of Fist Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Anesia Isfehani, 24, of Crown Dam Industry, were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters.

The suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cannabis, had a street value of $500,000. Investigations are ongoing.

