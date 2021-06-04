CANU ranks seize 80kg of cannabis in bulky parcels in Berbice

Ten (10) parcels, each containing a quantity of cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic, were seized by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday in Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice, while they were executing a surveillance for persons who were “supposed” to be transporting several bags of narcotics.

According to a statement from the CANU, around 17:30h on the day in question, a team of its Officers ventured to an area called “Goat Dam” in the village of Line Path to carry out their exercise.

“After about two (2) hours the Officers noticed three (3) individuals within the cane field walking towards them, the Officers then emerged from their position, identified themselves and shouted out to the said individuals not to move. Subsequently the said individuals decided to run through the cane field. The Officers did not pursue the individuals due to a canal separating the dam from the cane field. The officers searched the area where the men were seen and noticed ten (10) bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic.”

Upon examining the parcels the Officers noticed that the said parcels appeared to be cannabis.

“The parcels were removed and taken for processing; the total being 80 kilograms valued Ten million ($10,000000.00 gyds). This operation has been ongoing for the past four (4) days and the team is to be commended for the patience and professionalism displayed, seeing it through to the end. It is suspected that these parcels were due to be transported to Suriname for resale.”

CANU added that it, along with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Police Force (GPF) will continue to carry out operations “to stem the flow of narcotics across our borders and also to work with Community Police Groups in various communities to ensure that ‘drug blocks’ do not become established.”