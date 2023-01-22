CANU seizes over 1,000kg of ganja shipped from USA 

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Friday seized 1.920 kilograms of marijuana in a box, which was allegedly shipped from the United States of America (USA).

HGP Nightly News understands that CANU was called in following the discovery of the suspected cannabis at the Muneshwers Limited Shipping Wharf by an employee.

The officers took possession of the box with the suspected drugs and transported it to CANU’s headquarters in the presence of the employee who found it.

The suspected cannabis tested positive for cannabis. Investigations are ongoing.

