CAPE HIGH PERFORMER SAYS ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

I was never a student that had perfect grades right through” were the words of Guyana’s 2nd Best performing CAPE student. However, crediting hard work, perseverance, and her unwavering dedication to her studies,19-year-old Naomi Cambridge was able to fulfill her
heart’s desire and excel at the examinations. Amel Griffith reports.
I was never a student that had perfect grades right through” were the words of Guyana’s 2nd Best performing CAPE student. However, crediting hard work, perseverance, and her unwavering dedication to her studies,19-year-old Naomi Cambridge was able to fulfill her