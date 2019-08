Shonamae Milling is this year’s top achiever at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), examination and while she should be basking in the glow of her excellent performance she is a bit disappointed that as a result of a glitch made by the Ministry of Education her name was omitted from among the top performers . The St. Roses student is calling for a public apology from the Ministry of Education . Amel Griffith spoke with her and filed this report.

Related