Captain plunges overboard with cop to evade arrest for “ganja” on boat

-three others nabbed on vessel, policeman rescued from waters

One man is on the run while three others are in police custody after they were nabbed inside of a boat witg 103 kilogrammes (kgs) of “ganja” concealed in several parcels.

The boat captain, whose alias is “Royo”, along with the other three suspects had been apprehended on the vessel but while in police custody he managed to plunge overboard and escape.

Reports are that on Tuesday, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were patrolling in the Canje Creek when they intercepted a wooden vessel in the vicinity of Sandaka with the four males.

A search of the boat revealed nine (9) taped and compressed parcels. Upon investigating their contents, each revealed a quantity of cannabis.

According to the police, the parcels weighed 103 kgs of “ganja”.

The four suspects were arrested and being escorted to New Amsterdam along with their boat which is said to be powered by a 60HP outboard engine.

However, while in the vicinity of New Forest, West Canje, one of the suspects (the Captain) “suddenly held on to one of the ranks and plunged overboard with him.”

The policeman was quickly rescued but the boat Captain swan ashore and escaped the clutches of the lawmen.

Meanwhile, the other three suspects were taken to the police station and are presently in custody as investigations continue.

The three men hail from Charlestown and East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the police are on the hunt for the boat Captain who is said to hail from Berbice.