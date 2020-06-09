Care packages/hygiene kits to be provided to Venezuelan migrants, residents in Region One

In an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in Region One (Barima-Waini), both locals and Venezuelan migrants presently residing there are expected to benefit from 1,200 “care packages”/ hygiene kits that will be distributed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

This move is as a result of a collaborative effort among the Canadian High Commission of Guyana, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the GWI to improve sanitation conditions in Regions One and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), through the construction of Ventilated Improved Pit Latrines (VIP) and hand-wash sinks.

According to consultant at the GWI, Dr. Darren Shako, to date, approximately 60 VIP toilets have been successfully constructed in Region One and residents there were also beneficiaries of sanitation training and a set of hygiene kits.

He noted that the project among the three entities was recently expanded to cater for the hygiene kits in light of the Covid-19 and necessary measures to prevent its spread.

“We understood their needs and so we went beyond the scope of water services and decided to provide this”, Dr. Shako said.

Meanwhile, GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles in a media statement yesterday, pointed out that when the GWI was approached by UNICEF to execute the works, “there was no hesitation, as the initiative coincided with the utility’s efforts and President David Granger’s call for equity between the coastland and the hinterland.”

He explained that a “squatters analysis” was recently completed by the water company with the aim of improving water access in the hinterland communities and operations are presently ongoing at various schools to ensure that their water supply is in a state of readiness when they reopen their doors.

Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee, dubbed the project of distributing “care packages”/ hygiene kits as “the perfect collaboration” while noting that her Commission has already donated GYD$7.2M in this regard and it relies on local agencies like the GWI and implementing agencies like UNICEF for their expertise.

The care packages include sanitary napkins for females, deodorant, soap, toilet tissue, sugar, rice and other necessities, as well as an infographic card in both English and Spanish for the population.