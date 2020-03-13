CARIBBEAN AIRLINE STAFF QUARANTINED FOLLOWING GUYANA’S FIRST CASE OF COVID 19

Caribbean Airlines has taken precautionary measures since being notified that a Guyanese passenger was tested positive for COVID – 19.

The 52-year old woman on Wednesday died as a result of pneumonia, a symptom of the novel coronavirus. Samples were taken from the dead woman’s body which were tested positive for COVID – 19.

Caribbean Airlines revealed in a statement that the woman travelled on March 07, 2020 on BW 521 from John F. Kennedy, International Airport, New York to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad in transit (on the same day) to BW 526 from Piarco International, Trinidad to Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that the safety, security and good health of its customers and employees is its highest priority and when the information on the passenger was received, immediate action was taken.

The thirteen (13) crew members associated with the flights are placed on self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days. The employees will be assessed and monitored by the Public Health Authorities in keeping with the directives from the Ministry of Health. The Public Health Authorities are also contacting all persons who may possibly have been affected.

Caribbean airline added that the company’s aircraft are cleaned daily at all ports in keeping with industry standards. Further, in this instance additional sanitization processes were used as outlined by the regulatory authorities. The company assures all stakeholders that it continues to actively monitor and respond to the evolving COVID 19 issue to ensure the safety and good health of its customers and employees.

