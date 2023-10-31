CARICOM HEADS LAUD GROWTH OF AFRICARIBBEAN FORUM

At the second AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum underway in Guyana, CARICOM leaders expressed optimism regarding the event’s growth and potential. Emphasizing the rich possibilities in strengthening ties between Africa and the Caribbean, the regional body detailed the prospective benefits of such collaboration. For a comprehensive overview of these discussions, Renata Burnette provides further details in her report.
