CARICOM WITHDRAWS FROM GECOM IN LIGHT OF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Injunction granted retraining GECOM from proceeding with Caricom supervised recount

Caricom withdraws in light of recent developments



17 March 2020, GEORGETOWN – The Guyana Elections Commission has been served with an interim injunction

retraining the agency from proceeding with the national recount of votes cast in the 2nd March 2020 General and Regional Elections.



In light of this recent development, the Commission is expected to appear in Court on Friday, 20th March 2020 and the high-level independent Caricom delegation has indicated that they would withdraw from the process. The Guyana Elections Commission is hopeful for an early resolution.



