CARICOM’S SUPERVISION OF RECOUNT UNLAWFUL-COURT OF APPEAL

On Sunday the Court of Appeal ruled that it is unlawful for CARICOM to supervise the national recount of the March 2, General and Regional Election.

The Full Court had previously discharged a ruling by High Court Judge Franklyn Holder who ruled that he can hear the case regarding the recount which ultimately halted the recount process.

However, the Court of Appeal ruled that Justice Franklyn Holder had the jurisdiction to enquire into the matter.

The case was brought before the Court of Appeal by private citizen Ulita Grace Moore who challenged the Full Court’s decision that it can conduct a review of the decisions by GECOM.

Justices of Appeal Dawn Gregory-Barnes and Brassington Reynolds agreed that the case has merit and should be allowed a hearing. While Justice Rishi Persaud agreed with the Full Court and ruled that the appeal has “no merit and should be dismissed.”

Court of Appeal will issue its orders in this regard by 1: 30 pm today.