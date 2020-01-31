CARNEGIE GRADUATES FIRST BATCH OF CARE FOR THE ELDERLY STUDENTS

Carnegie School of Home Economics held its first graduating ceremony yesterday, January 30, 2020, for 36 students who studied Care for the Elderly and Childcare Management Level I programmes.

The programme started in September 2019 and concluded in December 2019 with a 0% drop out rate. Among the students, 13 (one male) received certificates and medals for the Care for the Elderly programme while 23 females received certificates in Childcare Management.

Wonda McDonald, Best Graduating Student. Credit: DPI

The Principal of CHSE, Myrna Lee congratulated the students for their determination and hard work. “They’ve come a long way, they are pioneers,” said Principal Lee. According to her, this new introduction to Carnegie’s curriculum attracted numerous professional institutions such as, Pilgrim’s Day Care Centre, Kiskadee Kids Day Care and Playgroup and Palms Geriatric Institution (The Palms) among others.

Principal of the CSHE, Mrs. Myrna Lee. Credit: Min. of Education

Twenty-nine of the 36 graduates will be returning for Level II of the programmes.

Delivering the feature address to the graduates was President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar. He commended them and thanked Carnegie for their support. “… [These programmes are] critical and paramount for tourism because people trust you with their health, wellbeing and children and you deserve no less recognition than a doctor or a pilot.”

Mr. Mitra Ramkumar, President of THAG. Credit: Min. of Education

Mr. Ramkumar re-emphasized the point that the graduates will be caring for persons in two vulnerable stages of life. He reminded the graduates that they can find opportunities in the tourism industry to utilize their skills and knowledge to connect with people and help persons to feel comfortable and safe.

Ramkumar mentioned a database in place for Carnegie graduates to work in the tourism sector and hospitality industry.