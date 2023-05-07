Carpenter, 42, killed by falling tree branch

Police are probing the death of George Edwards, a 42-year-old Carpenter of Lot 67 Surat Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which occurred at about 11:30h on Sunday.

HGP Nightly News understands that Mark Sibdhannie, a 54-year-old Construction worker hired Steve Edwards, a 30-year-old Farmer and his brother George Edwards to cut down a coconut tree at Lot 21 Beterverwagting Housing Scheme.

Investigation revealed that Steve went up the coconut tree with a chainsaw to cut the top, while George was positioned at the bottom with a rope to angle the tree when it fell.

A few minutes later, Steve claimed he told his brother the tree top was coming down, and suddenly he heard an impact.

However, when he came down, Steve claimed he observed his brother lying motionless on the ground with a reddish substance coming from his mouth and head, which appeared to be blood.

The coconut branches and part of the trunk were resting on his chest.

George was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man’s body is lying at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

