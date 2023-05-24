Carpenter beaten to death on daughter’s birthday 

A 47-year-old carpenter was beaten to death by two men on Tuesday even as his daughter celebrated her 4th birth anniversary.

Dead is Terry Washington of Lot 60 D’Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown. According to Police, Washington met his demise between 10:00h and 16:15h.

Reports are that at about 10:00h on Tuesday, Washington was in his yard when an argument ensued between him and another man who was working on a building near his residence.

As the argument escalated, two men entered Washington’s yard by jumping an eight-foot-high fence.

A confrontation ensued between Washington and the two men. This altercation lasted for about fifteen minutes, during which Washington was beaten to his head and body, causing him to receive injuries.

The suspects then made good their escape by jumping the eastern fence. At around 16:15 h, Washington was found lying motionless in the yard with a gaping two-inch wound to the centre of his head.

