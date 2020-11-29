Carpenter killed after car made U-turn, slammed into motorcycle

A 35-year-old carpenter is now dead after being struck off the motorcycle he was riding by a motor car that made a U-turn on the #5 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and reportedly ended up in his path.

The deceased has been identified as Thussan Joe of # 22 village, WCB.

HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal accident took place on Saturday (yesterday) around 18:00h and involved a motor car that was being driven by a 28-year-old male of Plantation Brahn, WCB, at that time.

According to the police, the motor car made a U -turn from North to South into the path of the motorcycle which was proceeding East along the Northern side of same road and as a result of the impact the Joe fell onto the Southern grass parapet where he sustained injuries about his body.

The wounded carpenter was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, Berbice, for emergency medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor there.

“A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor car which give a reading and print out of zero micrograms of alcohol. Both vehicles were lodged at Fort Wellington Police Station to be examined by the licensing and certifying officer, while the driver of the motor car is in custody pending investigations,” a police release on the matter stated.