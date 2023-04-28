CASE BROUGHT AGAINST RAMPS LOGISTICS BY GRA DISMISSED

Tiana Cole reports that the head of Ramps Logistics Guyana Inc. had all ten charges of making false declarations dismissed by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess. The Guyana Revenue Authority had brought the charges against the company, but the magistrate ruled that there was no case to answer.
