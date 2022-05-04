Case dismissed for Soldier accused of robbing teen, Victim opts to not testify

Cidel Frank, a 22-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Solider of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was arrested slapped with a Robbery Under Arms charge on Wednesday. However,

the victim of the armed robbery Alisha Jaikaran

decided not to give evidence and as such the matter was dismissed.

The Robbery occurred on 29th April 2022.

The accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate court before Her Worship Miss S. Marcus, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty.

Frank- a serving member of the Guyana Defense Froce is one of the three suspects fingered in the robbery of a 17 year old girl in Mahaica.

According to Police Headquarters, on Saturday around 19:50 hrs & 20:00 hrs, a 17-year-old Sales Girl was robbed of her ZTE cell phone valued $40,000 and a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued $130,000 in Good Hope Mahaica, ECD.

According to the police report, on the day in question, the victim and her friend were going home on a bicycle when they noticed three males on the road fixing their bicycles.

As they approached where the males were, one male grabbed on to the victim’s bicycle and demanded her belongings. He took out her cellular phones while the other two went to her friend and began to search him but found nothing.

A scuffle ensued between two of the perpetrators and the victim’s friend.

The girl told police that the other suspect hit her friend with a toy gun to his head and then made good their escape.

Police said the area was checked and pieces of the toy gun were found.

The soldier was later arrested at his home. However, the other two suspects remain at large.

Investigations are ongoing.