Case of Delta COVID-19 variant in T&T traced back to Guyana

(Loop News) – The Ministry of Health has announced that two more cases of the Delta strain of COVID-19 have been detected at Trinidad and Tobago’s borders. This brings the total number of Delta cases detected in T&T to five. In a media release, the Ministry explained that the fourth and fifth cases came from people who returned to Trinidad from the United States and Guyana respectively. The Ministry said that despite bringing in negative PCR tests which were taken three days prior to their arrival. Due to T&T’s quarantine protocols, they were tested a second time and after the positive results were received, they were taken to a step-down facility to recover. This means that these cases were likely unvaccinated individuals. The patients will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern. The presence of the Delta Variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies. Research has suggested that the Delta Variant is more easily spread from person to person, as compared to previous variants (estimated to be two to four times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus). Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization. This variant may also lead to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected. The Ministry encouraged the population to follow all relevant COVID-19 safety protocols which include frequent hand-washing, sanitising and physical distancing.

Related