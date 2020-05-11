CASES OF REJECTED BALLOTS WILL BE DEEMED VALID

– “in those cases where the elector marked on the symbol or on the side of the box” – GECOM’s PRO

Some of the rejected ballots found in the March 2 General and Regional Elections recount process will now be deemed valid once the intention of the voter is clear. This decision was made by the commissioners, according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward.

“… in those cases where the elector marked on the symbol or on the side of the box, those are valid ballots. So, if it was rejected at the place of count then we have the opportunity here to correct that particular instance,” Ward noted.

A total of 156 ballot boxes were completed at the close of the recount on Sunday.