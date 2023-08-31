CATFISH BAN IN THE US STILL NOT LIFTED, COMPLIANCE PROCESS VERY STRINGENT

The prohibition on catfish, which has been in place since September 2017 during the APNU/AFC coalition government, is now under discussion between Guyana and its counterparts in the United States of America. The topic revolves around the possibility of lifting this prohibition. Tiana Cole delves into the details of these ongoing discussions in her report.
