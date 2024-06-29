Sunday, June 30, 2024
CCJ DISMISSES GASKIN’S APPEAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT CASE

The Caribbean Court of Justice has concurred with the decisions of both the High Court and the Court of Appeal regarding an environmental permit that could potentially have severe ecological consequences. Social activist Ramon Gaskin had challenged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the issuance of these licenses. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the court’s ruling and the broader implications for environmental governance.

