CCJ President to Attend Guyana Bar Association Dinner

As part of the Bar Association of Guyana’s inaugural Law Week of Activities, the President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders is set to deliver the keynote address in person on Saturday.

In his Keynote Address at the Dinner on Saturday 9 April, CCJ President, the Hon. Mr Justice Adrian Saunders intends to share some more views and expand on why and how he believes the choice Guyana has made, has advanced our Caribbean jurisprudence and has assisted in securing the rule of law in Guyana. As part of his visit to Guyana, the CCJ President will hold discussions with the Hon. Mme Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chancellor (Ag) of the Judiciary of Guyana and will pay courtesy calls on His Excellency the President, the Honourable Attorney General and Dr Carla Barnett, CBE, new Secretary-General of CARICOM. A courtesy call on the Honourable Leader of the Opposition would have been facilitated but that post is now vacant. During his brief visit, the CCJ President will also participate and address students at the Bar Association of Guyana and the University of Guyana’s student symposium on “Paths in the Legal Profession.”

The inaugural Law Week of Activities is being held under the theme “Advancing the Rule of Law in the New Normal” from 4 -8 April.