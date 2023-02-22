CDC delivers water tanks to migrant indigenous group

Three 450-gallon water tanks were handed over to the Venezuelan indigenous migrants who have settled in the industrial sector of Lethem, Region Nine, on Tuesday.

This resulted from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) pledging to complete their relief assistance to the vulnerable group, which began with the distribution of food hampers and hygiene supplies.

The migrant group, which consists primarily of women and small children, has been granted temporary access to inhabit a portion of the Rupununi town by Lethem’s Mayor, John Macedo.

The group has access to potable water, so the Commission saw it apt to ensure they have adequate water storage facilities and pipes to distribute the water.

CDC staff and members of the CDC Volunteer Corps have worked assiduously to ensure that food hampers and hygienic items were available and that the water tanks were properly installed.

The indigenous migrants expressed their joy and relief upon receiving the resources and promised to work with the Mayor and Town Council of Region Nine to maintain the health and safety of their group.

