CDC MAKES TIMELY DONATION TO MOPH

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) donated a number of food items and sanitation supplies to the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig, the items will be distributed by the Ministry of Public Health’s Elderly Unit to registered senior homes.

Coordinator of the Ministry of Public Health’s Elderly Health Unit, Dr. Melissa Dehaarte thanked the CDC for the timely contribution.

Since Guyana recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, the CDC has taken a proactive approach to ensure the needs of the most vulnerable population are met. Several private entities have donated to the cause.

The CDC welcomes donations of food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies, or financing. Items can be sent to the CDC’s headquarters’ Thomas Road, Thomas Lands daily between the hours of 9 am to 3 pm. Also, funds can be deposited to the Commission’s Republic Bank account number 962356519938.