CDC, PSC still working on ‘relief effort’ for St. Vincent & The Grenadines

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is, at this time, working symbiotically with the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to acquire and distribute relief supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who currently is affected by an active volcano.

According to a press statement on Saturday (today), to date, significant ash can be seen from the summit of the La Soufriere Volcano, while lightning is visible in the ash column.

“The volcano continues to be in an explosive phase and tremors are continuous. At least 62 shelters are occupied, while the Ministry of Health in St.Vincent is monitoring COVID19 concerns simultaneously. CDC has systems in place to receive donations, from the needs list, from residents of Guyana and those in the diaspora, which will be stored at their Headquarters in Thomas Lands, Georgetown. Along with the PSC, a Coordination Group has been formed and pledges and donations are being chanelled and mobilised through that forum. Banks DIH has donated water (5 gallon bottles to fill a 20 ft container), John Fernandes Limited has donated a 20ft container and a 40ft container (to ship items to St. Vincent) and Gaico Construction Services has pledged two charter flights to the CARICOM island.”

HGP Nightly News understands that the donation exercise is ongoing and to donate items, persons are asked to contact the CDC on telephone numbers 600-7500 and 2261114, or visit their Headquarters on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.