CDEMA ACTIVATES REGIONAL RESPONSE SYSTEM TO ASSIST COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE BERYL

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has activated its regional response system. It is ready to assist as Hurricane Beryl continues to wreak havoc on islands in the Eastern Caribbean. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the measures being taken by CDEMA to aid affected areas and the current status of the hurricane’s impact.
