Centenarian among three residents from Palms to fully recover from COVID-19

-seven (7) other residents still battling virus

A 105-year-old woman along with two other elderly folks that are residents of the Palms Geriatric Home and had tested positive for

the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have won the battle for their lives and fully recovered.

This is according to the Social Protection Ministry which in a press release noted that these three (3) recovered residents are expected to soon be integrated with the other residents at the institution.

The other seven (7) residents of the Palms that are still infected with the COVID-19 are said to be recovering as they continue to be monitored in accordance with the strict control measures implemented by the Public Health Ministry.

HGP Nightly News understands that all positive cases of the COVID-19 are quarantined in a separate ward.

The first resident of the Palms Geriatric Home to die from the disease, Bhaneshwar Ramdial, succumbed on May 1, 2020.

He had been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was suspected of having contracted the virus when he displayed all of the symptoms attributed to the COVID-19. Ramdial passed away within hours after his admittance at that hospital.

A test conducted posthumously confirmed that the elderly Ramdial had been positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, the second resident at the Palms, 87-year-old Daymon John, became Guyana’s 12th COVID-19 death after he succumbed at the GPHC on May 30.

According to the Social Protection Ministry, as a result of rigorous screening of the

residents and staff at the Palms Geriatric Home, no new cases have been reported/confirmed there since May 23.