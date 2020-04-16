Health officials have announced that the majority of Guyana’s confirmed positive COVId-19 cases are as a result of domestic transmission. Region 4, the epicenter of the infectious disease accounts for 86% of the cases which have now jumped to forty-eight.
Temika Rodney has the details in this report.
CENTRAL GEORGETOWN RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES
