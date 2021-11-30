Central Rupununi youth jailed 3 yrs for 16g ganja, while ‘Monkey’ gets community service

Two men from Region 9 on November 29, appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court to answer Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

They were arrested on November 27 at Tabatinga Village Central Lethem by police after they intercepted a Motorcar. The men were searched and found 5g on Lester George while the sum found on Shem Winter amounted to 16 grams.

Shem Winter, 21 years old of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, Region 9 was charged for the Possession of 16g of Ganja for the purpose of Trafficking. The charge was read to him and later pleaded guilty.

As a result, he was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and fined $10,000.

Meanwhile, Lester George aka Monkey age 29 years, a miner of Achawib Village, South Rupununi appeared before the same Magistrate to answer to his charge. He pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000.00 along with three months of community service.