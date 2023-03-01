Chainsaw operator caught with ganja at Vreed-en-Hoop 

A Chainsaw operator has landed himself in hot water after he was nabbed on Wednesday with 335.9 grams of cannabis at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling.

The ganja, which was found in the man’s haversack [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ March 1, 2023]

Reports are that at about 10:20h, Police ranks, acting on information received, went to Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, where they saw Christopher Layne, 29, in the front seat of a minibus with a green haversack on his shoulder.

Layne was told by the officers of the information received, and they requested to search him, to which he agreed.

During the search of the man’s haversack, a bulky black plastic bag with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

He was told of the offence committed, arrested, and escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

The 29-year-old man is slated to be charged. He is in custody at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station.

