Chainsaw operator charged with manslaughter

Forty–nine–year–old Bennedict John, a chainsaw operator of Ituni,

Upper Demerara River Linden Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged

with the indictable offence of Manslaughter.

Police say the accused was arrested and charged for the above

a mentioned offence committed on Frederick Desouza which occurred on June 30 last at Ituni Upper Demerara River.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune and was not

required to plea to the indictable charge.

He was placed on $300,000 bail and is required to report to the Ituni

Police Station every Monday and Friday until the matter concludes.

The matter was adjourned to August 28, 2021 .