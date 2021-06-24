CHAINSAW OPERATOR DIES AFTER COLLAPSING ON JOB SITE

Dead is 52 year old Ronaldo Morris Williams a chainsaw operator of Lake Mainstay,

Essequibo Coast who succumbed shortly after

falling ill on his job site at Aurora Grant, Backdam, Essequibo Coast .

It was reported that Williams went to work at the said location on Tuesday at 16:39 hours along with other workers.

However, on Wednesday at about 12:00 hours,he complained of feeling a pain in his chest and requested some water. He started coughing and fell to the ground with slime coming out his mouth before losing consciousness.

Reports state that he was picked up by his colleagues , placed on a tractor and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital. At about 23:40 hours he was pronounced dead.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem examination.