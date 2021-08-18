Chainsaw operator killed by falling tree at Berbice

Police are investigating the incident which took place on August 17, at First Savannah Tacama Road Upper Berbice. Reports indicate that Chainsaw operator, Winston Meredith was at his employer Samantha Brown’s business place cutting down a tree in the company of three other workers when a nearby tree became entangled with the tree he was cutting, and hit him on the forehead.

Meredith reportedly fell to the ground, became unconscious and the tree fell on him pinning him. The other workers went to his assistance and managed to pull his motionless body from under the tree.

Police observed that the man’s left eye was discoloured and that he sustained a wound to the left side forehead. blood was also oozing from his nostrils and mouth.

The body was later escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex

