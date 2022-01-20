CHARGES PENDING FOR DRIVER WHO CRUSHED ELECTRIC CYCLIST

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that charges will be laid against the driver of the lorry that killed seventy-one (71) year old Carlon Windsor Barret of Lot 32 (A) Victoria Avenue, Eccles East Bank Demerara on Tuesday 18 January 2022.

According to the GPF, investigations have revealed that the lorry (#GZZ 6378) driven by one Jormen John Joseph (age 33) of Lot 1268 B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was proceeding south along the centre of the eastern carriageway at approximately 14:30 hours on Water Street when the accident occurred.

According to the driver, as he approached Muneshwar Limited, he put on his vehicle’s right side indicator to turn west onto the western carriageway of the said road. Joseph stated that he then felt the right side rear wheel of the trailer run over something, causing him to immediately stop and exit his vehicle where he noticed the said wheel on top of the cyclist’s body and cycle.

The ambulance service was summoned and arrived on scene where Dr Etwario examined the cyclist and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body of the deceased was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

According to the GPF, a standard breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the articulated vehicle but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. Police have however confirmed that charges will be laid against the driver of the lorry.