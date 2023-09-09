Charity woman nabbed with ecstasy says it is for her “headache”

A Charity, Essequibo Coast woman was on Saturday taken into Police custody after she was busted with ecstasy pills.

According to the Police, ranks went to the woman’s residence at Charity and conducted a search on her person.

During the search, 14 pink and 15 yellow ecstasy pills were found in a white plastic bottle stashed between her legs.

She was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and, according to the Police, said, “Them tablets me got fuh headache.”

She was arrested and escorted to the Charity Police Station, where the ecstasy was weighed in her presence and amounted to 12.8 grams. The investigation is ongoing.

