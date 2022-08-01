Charlestown man found dead along La Penitence Road

The corpse of Rodwell Philips, called ‘Fishie’, was found lying on the La Penitence public road, with a cutlass next to it in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Police are treating the discovery of the 33-year-old Mason of Broad Street, Charlestown as an alleged murder case.

The incident occurred sometime between 00:30 to 01:00 hrs this morning (August 1st).

“Scene was processed by investigators where Philips’ body was examined and one chop wound was seen to the center of his chest, one chop wound to his right side face, one chop wound to his left side back, and one chop wound to his left foot.” Police Headquarters noted in a statement.

Several persons were questioned in the area. CCTV footage to be viewed by police.

The body was pronounced dead by a Doctor from EMT Central Fire Station. The body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting PME.

Investigations are in progress.